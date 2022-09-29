iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 1,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,496. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

