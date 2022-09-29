iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 74,315 shares.The stock last traded at $279.07 and had previously closed at $287.63.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.91.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after purchasing an additional 593,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,751,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,988,000 after buying an additional 481,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.