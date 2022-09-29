iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 309,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

