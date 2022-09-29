iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 64.3% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
IBTK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $23.65.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
