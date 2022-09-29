iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 2.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 146,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,273. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

