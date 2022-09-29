iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Cut by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,269 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

