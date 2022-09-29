iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Trimmed by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 2,271,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,238,904. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

