iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,223. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.