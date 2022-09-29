iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 21.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $62,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 362,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $204.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $198.79 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

