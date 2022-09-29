iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,115,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,068. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.86 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

