iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,530,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

