iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lessened by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 11.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,392,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,971. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.62 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.