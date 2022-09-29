iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.51

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.51 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 1317437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.59.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.