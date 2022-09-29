iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Cut by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

IJT stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.