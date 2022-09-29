iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.