iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
iSIGN Media Solutions Trading Down 20.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as pushes messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.
