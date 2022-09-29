ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho raised shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Trading Up 2.2 %
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
