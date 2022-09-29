ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 32,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.