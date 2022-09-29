J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Up 131.7% in September

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 17.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.6% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

