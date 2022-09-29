Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 223.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

