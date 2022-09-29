Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Down 86.2% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 3,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

