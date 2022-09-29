Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Short Interest Down 70.8% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

JCICW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,796. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Featured Stories

