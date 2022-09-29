Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $184.75 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

