Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.52).
