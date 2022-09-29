Jade Currency (JADE) Price Reaches $0.0022

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Jade Currency has a market cap of $116,461.81 and $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.

Jade Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.