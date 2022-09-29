Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NWBI stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

