Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
NWBI stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
