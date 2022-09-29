Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Trading Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $170.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $132.35 and last traded at $132.07. 14,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 612,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,256 shares of company stock worth $6,301,198 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

