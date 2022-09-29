Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

