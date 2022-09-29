Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AIA Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AIA Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for AIA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

