Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to Hold

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Pilbara Minerals Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

