Jefferies Financial Group Trims Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price to $21.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.29.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

