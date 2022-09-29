JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.52

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 32135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

