JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 349.57% from the stock’s current price.

CureVac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.45. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 131.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 156.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $1,786,000.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

