John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Lowered by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,850 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises approximately 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

