John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.