John Huw Thomas Sells 3,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120.

John Huw Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 736,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,782. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.52. The firm has a market cap of C$22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

DOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.41.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

