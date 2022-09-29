JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 520 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Monday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.59.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

