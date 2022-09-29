JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 10.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPIE. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE remained flat at $44.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

