Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 19.39, but opened at 18.58. Kanzhun shares last traded at 18.23, with a volume of 3,580 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Kanzhun Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

