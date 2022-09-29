Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.41

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 141617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $519.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

