Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Up 33.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047. Kesselrun Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

