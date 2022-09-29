KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.75

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 90284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.