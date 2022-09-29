Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market cap of C$19.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

