KickPad Trading Down 1.4% This Week (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickPad has a total market capitalization of $286,906.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KickPad Coin Profile

KickPad was first traded on March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

