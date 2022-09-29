KittyCake (KCAKE) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, KittyCake has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. KittyCake has a total market cap of $90,328.39 and $102,278.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KittyCake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KittyCake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.