Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.41. 67,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 175,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.11 million and a P/E ratio of -98.36.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$380,103.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,404,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,181,326.28.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

