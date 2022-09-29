Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.25

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 144279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADRNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
