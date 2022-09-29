Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.67

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 71773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.