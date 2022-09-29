Lake Street Capital Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $36.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.4 %

LEGH stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,797,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,282,015.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.