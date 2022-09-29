Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 91.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

