Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NYSE LVS opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $3,280,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 111.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

